“I know I’m healthy" - Cardinals CB Will Johnson sends message after being "frustrated" with draft slip 

Michigan Wolverines star Will Johnson was viewed as a first-round talent. Several analysts and experts had him going early in the first round in their mock draft. However, Johnson ended up falling out of Round 1 to hear his name being called on Day 2.

The Arizona Cardinals selected defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the No. 16 pick. They got themselves another steal after selecting Johnson at No. 47. One of the major reasons behind his fall from the first round was because of his injury concerns.

In the postdraft press conference, Johnson expressed his frustration about not going as a first-round prospect. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban shared a tweet on X/Twitter about what the ex-Michigan star said. He sent a stern message about his health, implying that he had completely recovered from his injury.

"I'm definitely frustrated," Johson said per Darren Urban. "I know I'm completely healthy."

Johnson's 2024 campaign was cut short due to a turf toe injury.

On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter talked about why the former Michigan star fell out of the first round. He pointed out this injury as a cause of concern for teams that had an interest in the cornerback.

"Michigan CB Will Johnson Jr. has a knee issue that has concerned some NFL teams and helps explain why he still has not been selected," Schefter wrote on X.

During his three-season stint with the Michigan Wolverines, the cornerback tallied a total of 68 tackles and nine interceptions in the 37 games that he played.

Cardinals star reacts to team drafting Will Johnson in second round

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shared his reaction to Johnson joining the team. The ex-Ohio State star was drafted No. 4 by the franchise last year. Johnson and Harrison shared a fierce rivalry at the collegiate level since they were from programs that were arch-rivals on the field.

However, the wide receiver has put that rivalry aside to welcome Johnson to the league. On Instagram, Marvin Harrison Jr. shared a throwback picture of himself and the ex-Michigan star during one of their college games. Harrison tagged Johnson while accompanying the snippet with a handshake emoji.

The Cardinals don't seem too concerned about Johnson's health. They might look to utilize him from day 1 if he proves himself completely healthy during the offseason camp later this year.

