Former Chargers star urges NCAA to take stern action if Jim Harbaugh & Co. are found guilty in sign-stealing scandal

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan sign-stealing scandal are not out of the news just yet. The controversy revolves around allegations that Michigan staff illegally scouted opponents across multiple seasons.

Joshua Perry, who played linebacker for the LA Chargers (2016-2017), appeared on "The Bobby Carpenter Show" to discuss the NCAA’s punishment for the Wolverines if they are found guilty of sign stealing.

"I know the NCAA doesn’t like to punish current players for mistakes made in the past," Perry said in a clip uploaded on Sunday. "But I missed out on a chance to win a national title in 2012. I do not care. We are grown; we can handle it. There should be scholarship reductions. I think there should be financial fines as well."

Perry, who played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, also said that removing past wins would not really change anything.

"We all watched the games, and we know what happened. Whether there was cheating or not, vacating wins feels pointless. It’s not like they’re going to knock on J.J. McCarthy’s door and take his championship rings back."

Jim Harbaugh has stood firm in denying Michigan's sign-stealing allegations

The former Michigan coach has strongly denied involvement in the sign-stealing scandal under investigation by the NCAA. Speaking out about the situation in August, Harbaugh said:

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I’ve coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right.”

Harbaugh, who left Michigan to take the head coach position with the Los Angeles Chargers in January, said:

“I did not participate. I was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations."

The NCAA investigation, with Michigan staffer Connor Stalions in the center, has raised concerns for the Wolverines as they face possible NCAA penalties. While Harbaugh led Michigan to its first national title since 1997, his exit from the program increased rumors of his involvement surrounding the case.

