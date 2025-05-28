Former Cleveland Browns staffer joins Tennessee State to bolster special teams

Jerod Kruse has joined Tennessee State ahead of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported on X that Kruse will be the Tigers' new secondary coach and special teams coordinator.

Ad

"Sources: Tennessee State has hired Jerod Kruse as secondary coach and special teams coordinator. Kruse was co-defensive coordinator at Florida International in 2019-20, worked with the Cleveland Browns and is the former head coach at William Jewell (Dan Lanning's alma mater)," Rittenberg tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hiring of Kruse adds years of experience to the team. He served as the defensive coordinator of the William Jewell Cardinals in 2008 and 2009. Kruse was promoted to head coach for the 2010 season and held the position for five years. His tenure concluded after the 2014 season, with an overall career record of 19-35.

Kruse's next significant career achievement was joining the Cleveland Browns as a defensive backs assistant coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He helped the team finish the 2017 campaign 14th in the league in fewest total yards allowed (5,250). The NFL franchise struggled the following season and was the third-worst team in the same stat (6,288), leading to his departure.

Ad

Kruse left the Browns to become the co-defensive coordinator of the Florida International Panthers in 2019. He lasted two seasons with the team before taking a two-year break from coaching. During his time away from the sport, he worked as a consultant for "Madden NFL 22" and "Madden NFL 23."

He returned to coaching as the assistant coach for the Olathe West (Kansas) High School Owls for the 2023 season. His decision to join Tennessee State ends his career with the Owls, as Kruse hopes to remain with the Tigers for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Tennessee State Tigers making key hires ahead of 2025 season

Tennessee State's signing of Jerod Kruse is another key hiring for the program ahead of the upcoming season. On March 23, the Tigers hired Reggie Barlow as their new coach. He joins the program after two seasons with the DC Defenders of the United Football League.

Both coaches are looking to help the team compete for the top spot in the Big South-OVC Association. Last year, Tennessee State finished with a 9-4 (6-2) record under Eddie George. On Nov. 30, they concluded their season with a 41-27 defeat to the Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the FCS championship.

The Tigers will begin their new era with Barlow and Kruse against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.