Former Cowboys player makes a bold claim on Shedeur Sanders draft position

ESPN's Marc Spears doesn't believe Shedeur Sanders will fall outside the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback was projected to be a top-five pick earlier in the year. However, his controversial performance at the Colorado Buffaloes pro day has fans and NFL analysts wondering if he lowered his value.

Sanders is predicted to be selected ninth in the upcoming draft for the New Orleans Saints by NFL analyst Mel Kiper. On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Spears said that he likes the idea of the quarterback signing with New Orleans and that the Colorado star should be a top 10 pick in the draft.

"It would be crazy if this dude does not get drafted in the top 10. One, because he plays the position at a high level, and two, because a lot of organizations need a d*** quarterback. So, I'm going to leave it at that. I think it would be ridiculous if he didn't go in the top 10," Spears said (5:07 onwards).

Sanders enters the 2025 NFL draft following an impressive college football season. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Big 12 standings. He also ranks fourth in the league for most passing yards, with 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, 2024, he played his final game with the Buffaloes, losing to the BYU Cougars 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl. The Colorado fan-favorite completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Marc Spears praises Shedeur Sanders' career with the Colorado Buffaloes & Jackson State Tigers

Marc Spears also praised Shedeur Sanders's ability to help Colorado and the Jackson State Tigers improve as their starting quarterback.

"As far as getting rid of the ball, the time and accuracy, being able to be a clutch player, Sheduer has shown all of that. This is two programs that this young man has went to, and elevated both of those and put them in a situation when no one was talking about him to everyone talking about him," said Spears (4:31 onwards).

Spears added that he understands Deion Sanders also played a role in his son's success. However, the quarterback was crucial to both programs' success.

"I get that (Coach) Prime was the coach, and I understand all of that, but Louis (Riddick) was at games. Called games at Colorado. At some point, there has to be some substance to what was going on in Jackson State and Colorado, and you know who was at the center of that substance? Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter," said Spears (4:48 onwards)

Shedeur has completed 1,264 passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns in his college football career. He hopes to be selected early in the upcoming draft to become the face of an NFL franchise.

