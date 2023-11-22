Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer has a word or two about the potential coaching future of Jim Harbaugh. This statement comes amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into the alleged sign-stealing operation at Michigan.

As the Big Ten has already handed down a three-game suspension to Harbaugh, Meyer raises concerns that the fallout might extend well into the next season.

Meyer, while talking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd on Tuesday, questioned the depth of the situation. He was unsure whether the allegations go beyond a lone individual's actions.

"I've heard it is deep-deep, and then I've heard it's not that deep, where it's just a rogue guy doing it, which is kinda hard for me to believe that just some guy's out there talking to your coordinators and nobody's aware what he did.

"So I want to remain to be seen what the depth [of it] is. If it's as deep as I'm hearing ... there's a chance he won't coach there next year for the season."

The looming possibility of a suspension indicates that the NCAA's scrutiny of the alleged sign-stealing operation could have severe consequences for the Michigan program. Urban Meyer sounded resolute in his stance on potential punishments which involved stripping the wins or titles from Michigan.

"I think the vacate stuff is silly. I talked to [former USC QB] Matt Leinart about that, I think they had something vacated. They don't consider it vacated, they don't care."

As the investigation unfolds, the clouds of uncertainty surrounding Jim Harbaugh's coaching career continue to grow. The outcome of the NCAA's findings will undoubtedly shape the narrative of Michigan football and could alter the coaching landscape for the upcoming season.

Will Jim Harbaugh move to the NFL?

Amid the Raiders' coaching shakeup, rumors are swirling that Jim Harbaugh might be the answer to their coaching situation. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce is at the helm, but speculations are more rife than ever about Harbaugh's potential move to the NFL.

The 59-year-old coach is no stranger to the NFL. Currently, he is trying to power through an alleged sign-stealing scandal at Michigan that has resulted in dual suspensions from both Michigan and the Big Ten Conference.

Insiders hint that Jim Harbaugh could be a hot commodity in the upcoming coaching hiring cycle if he makes himself available to the NFL.

Harbaugh had previously been in talks with the Minnesota Vikings two years ago. The Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly prime candidates for his potential return to the NFL.

The Raiders are destabilized after parting ways with Josh McDaniels. The Bears are exploring coaching staff options and thus could be an attractive destination for Harbaugh.

As the college football season concludes, all eyes are on whether the challenges at Michigan will prompt Jim Harbaugh to make a bold return to the NFL coaching arena.