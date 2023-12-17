The Transfer Portal frenzy is shaking up the college football landscape, and the Georgia Bulldogs are feeling the effects with almost 17 players currently in the mix. These include talents like linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback A.J. Harris.

The alarming trend has caught the attention of former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who took to X, to express his shock. Murray, a Bulldogs legend who led the program from 2009 to 2013, voiced his concerns, stating:

"Idk if I have seen this many 5 ⭐️ leave a program before. What is [in] the world is happening in Athens? These top recruits not liking all the competition?"

The potential departure of the No. 1-ranked quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola has added fuel to the concerns. Raiola had previously committed to the Bulldogs in May, but is now exploring his options. He recently went on an official visit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

While the Bulldogs face the prospect of losing Raiola, they can find solace in retaining other star recruits for the 2024 class. These include cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and linebacker Justin Williams.

Georgia might have to power through this turbulent period in the transfer Portal. However, Murray's questioning underscores the bigger issue - that current athletes are more concerned with securing their place and getting immediate playing time. Improving their game and beating the competition seems to have taken a backseat.

Georgia shift focus to 2024 season amidst transfer portal openings

Despite Georgia's dreams of a championship taking a hit with a 27-24 loss to Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart is already in the thick of planning for the future. With the transfer portal reopening, the shaping of the 2024 roster is underway, and players face decisions on their NFL aspirations or potential moves to other programs.

Smart, in a teleconference with Florida State's Mike Norvell, acknowledged the dynamics of the transfer portal, stating:

"We’ll lose some guys like everybody in the country will, but the guys that come back, there will be a commitment to getting ready and getting better. A lot of guys are going to be guys that play for us next year that get 15 practices to get ready where it’s almost like an extra spring practice. Not to mention the mid-years that come in and get to practice with you too."

The Bulldogs experienced an exodus via the transfer portal last offseason, and the trend seems to continue with outside linebacker Darris Smith announcing his departure this year.

As Georgia prepares for the upcoming challenges, Smart's proactive approach to roster management puts the team in an advantageous position for any changes or setbacks in the near future.

