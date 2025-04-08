Former Heisman Trophy winner for Oregon snapped with Ducks' key RB recruit Tradarian Ball

Oregon’s next star running back got a major boost in Ducks street cred. Tradarian Ball, the 2026 RB phenom who recently shut down his recruitment, was snapped on campus with a Ducks legend—Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
This was Ball’s second visit to Eugene in as many weeks, and it had all the right vibes. The future Ducks RB linked up with Mariota during spring practice. Mariota played for the Ducks from 2011 to 2014 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2014.
The Ducks are building more than a roster. Mariota’s presence will lift the spirits, and for a young player like Ball, meeting a former Heisman winner is a defining moment. It's the kind of connection Oregon hopes will keep top-tier talent flowing into Eugene.
Tradarian Ball pleads allegiance to Oregon Ducks
The Ducks locked in a game-changer on March 28, 2025, when four-star running back Tradarian Ball shut down his recruitment. He pledged full allegiance to Oregon in an X post:
“Officially OVER #SCODUCKS.”
Ball is one of the best RBs from his high school class, playing for Texas High in Texarkana. He was the No. 3 RB and No. 6 overall player in the Lone Star State for the 2026 class. He racked up 1,285 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and 400 receiving yards in 2023.
Ball will bring big-play potential to Eugene under Lanning's leadership. His commitment, alongside five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, will give the Ducks some serious firepower at the top of their 2026 class.
Securing Ball is also a huge win after losses of high-profile pledges like Dallas Wilson and Jonas Williams.
Ball chose the Ducks over heavy hitters like Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Florida State. Currently, Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington are holding down the fort for Lanning. Ball is set to join a backfield tradition that’s starting to look elite under assistant HC and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples.
