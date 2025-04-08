Former Heisman Trophy winner for Oregon snapped with Ducks' key RB recruit Tradarian Ball

By Prasen
Modified Apr 08, 2025 18:01 GMT
Former Heisman Trophy winner for Oregon snapped with Ducks
Tradarian Ball with Marcus Mariota [X/@TradarianBall3]

Oregon’s next star running back got a major boost in Ducks street cred. Tradarian Ball, the 2026 RB phenom who recently shut down his recruitment, was snapped on campus with a Ducks legend—Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This was Ball’s second visit to Eugene in as many weeks, and it had all the right vibes. The future Ducks RB linked up with Mariota during spring practice. Mariota played for the Ducks from 2011 to 2014 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2014.

The Ducks are building more than a roster. Mariota’s presence will lift the spirits, and for a young player like Ball, meeting a former Heisman winner is a defining moment. It's the kind of connection Oregon hopes will keep top-tier talent flowing into Eugene.

Ad

Also read: 2026 class prospect Tradarian Ball confirms receiving offer from Brian Kelly's LSU

Tradarian Ball pleads allegiance to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks locked in a game-changer on March 28, 2025, when four-star running back Tradarian Ball shut down his recruitment. He pledged full allegiance to Oregon in an X post:

“Officially OVER #SCODUCKS.”
Ad

Ball is one of the best RBs from his high school class, playing for Texas High in Texarkana. He was the No. 3 RB and No. 6 overall player in the Lone Star State for the 2026 class. He racked up 1,285 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and 400 receiving yards in 2023.

Ball will bring big-play potential to Eugene under Lanning's leadership. His commitment, alongside five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, will give the Ducks some serious firepower at the top of their 2026 class.

Ad

Securing Ball is also a huge win after losses of high-profile pledges like Dallas Wilson and Jonas Williams.

Ball chose the Ducks over heavy hitters like Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Florida State. Currently, Makhi Hughes and Noah Whittington are holding down the fort for Lanning. Ball is set to join a backfield tradition that’s starting to look elite under assistant HC and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples.

Also read: "The confirming commitment trend is so wack": Fans react as four-star RB dismisses flip rumor from Dan Lanning's Oregon

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी