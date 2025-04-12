Former Jets Scout highlights a pattern around Giants & Browns’ plans as Shedeur Sanders gets linked to both franchises

Most draft experts view Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as one of the two best QBs in the draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. As a result, since the end of the season, he has been widely viewed as a top-five pick. However, that has changed after NFL free agency.

The two teams most likely to draft Shedeur Sanders were the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively. However, both teams went out and acquired QBs in NFL free agency.

On Saturday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly posted on X to point out this fact.

"I’m starting to notice a pattern… The Browns would rather have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett than Shedeur Sanders. The Giants would rather have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston than Shedeur Sanders."

Daniel Kelly has been critical of Sanders for months. He has brought up several character concerns regarding Shedeur and expressed his doubts about whether his play will translate to the NFL level. He made a post on X on Thursday comparing Shedeur to QB Trey Lance and saying he does not think Sanders should be drafted at all, let alone in the first round.

"I gave Trey Lance a documented undraftable free agent grade pre draft 2021. I have an undraftable free agent grade on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft."

Shedeur Sanders remains committed to being authentic

Daniel Kelly is not the only person who has mentioned character concerns when talking about Sanders. He famously got attention for being "brash and arrogant" at the NFL Combine. However, despite the criticism, Sanders remains committed to being authentic, regardless of what people think. He spoke about this to the 'NFL Network' on Friday.

"I think it's just something that you should just get to the source and get to the point. When I go visit these coaches and when I go to all these different franchises, I ask them truly what I think and how I feel."

"Some of them get offended, some of them like it, some don't. Makes some people uncomfortable, some people invite that. They know what kind of person, what type of player they're gonna get out of me."

Sanders most recently traveled to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers. He did this interview from a Pittsburgh airport. The Steelers have the 21st pick in the draft and would likely need to trade up to acquire him.

