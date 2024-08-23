Former Michigan coach calls Donovan Edwards during Wolverines' live press conference after his 2024 captaincy news release

Donovan Edwards has officially been named one of Michigan’s captains for the 2024 season, alongside seniors - Max Bredeson and Rod Moore and grad student Makari Paige.

But just as Edwards was soaking in the honor during a press conference, an unexpected call came in—none other than former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was on the line.

Unable to take the call at the moment, Edwards assured everyone he'd return it later, but the significance wasn't lost. Harbaugh, who coached Edwards during his rise at Michigan, clearly remains a strong influence on the star running back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the 2023 college football season, Donovan Edwards recorded modest stats with just 393 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 14 games. However, he turned heads in the national championship, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, with the departure of Blake Corum to the NFL, Edwards is ready to step out and lead the team.

Donovan Edwards draws comparison between Jim Harbaugh & Sherrone Moore

Michigan football may be entering a new era with a new head coach and a new captain, but don’t expect a drastic change in events from the good old Jim Harbaugh days.

The new Wolverines captain made it clear at Big Ten Media Days last month that while Moore and Harbaugh have different personalities, their approach to the game is more similar than different.

"He's been absolutely no different than what he was as an offensive coordinator," Edwards praised Moore's consistency.

Moore has a player-first mentality, according to Donovan Edwards, where the focus is always on the team rather than individuals.

"It's a different personality from Coach Harbaugh to Coach Moore, but the business aspect of it has been the exact same thing. Ultimately, we're proud that Coach Moore is our head coach and we're gonna ride and die with him," Edwards added.

Since starting his stint at Michigan as the tight ends coach in 2018, Moore has quickly moved up the ranks, proving his worth as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in previous seasons.

Under his guidance, the Wolverines secured three consecutive Big Ten championships and consistently ranked second in scoring offense in the conference.

Also read: "He's just waiting to be counted on": Michigan HC Sherrone Moore gives insight into his heartfelt conversation with Jim Harbaugh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!