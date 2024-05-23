Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's exit from program tied to AD Warde Manuel, as per a new book

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel seemingly did not have a good relationship. The season was full of controversies. Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of the season due to improper contact with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

He was suspended for the final three games after team staffer Connor Stallions was found leading an illegal sign-stealing operation using video.

An excerpt from The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football's Era of Chaos, an upcoming book by Armen Keteyian, details the tension between Harbaugh and Manuel:

"He told [longtime friend Todd] Anson he wanted to remain at Michigan but believed Manuel-no matter his public pronouncements-was not the advocate he needed in his corner, particularly in front of the Board of Regents."

"He also raged against Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who before the three-game Big Ten suspension had promised to meet Harbaugh in Ann Arbor and brief him on what the conference was doing, only to stand him up."

After the discussion with longtime friend Todd Anson, it appeared there was a switch. Harbaugh was focused on leaving Michigan and Manuel instead of staying with the program.

"The day after his outburst to Anson, Harbaugh had an initial interview with the Los Angeles Chargers. Afterward, the tone had softened. Leaning toward taking the NFL job, if offered, he dialed down the Manuel rhetoric, no longer interested in a potential legal battle and fighting people he later said were 'gunning for me.'" h/t Bro Bible

What does the future of the Michigan Wolverines look like?

The Michigan Wolverines may have won the national championship last season, but a lot of change is happening. They promoted defensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach and saw most of their significant talent either transfer from the program or enter the 2024 NFL draft.

With the additions to the Big Ten, this season may be considered a building block again. The program aims to restore the glory it had just four months ago.