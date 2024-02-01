Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy heaps praise on Roman Wilson’s stunning gameplay during Senior Bowl practice - “Kinda who he is”

Roman Wilson's stunning gameplay at the Reese's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile has received high praise.

Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy was particularly impressed, sharing a post on his Instagram stories from CBS Sports highlighting Wilson's unguardable skills during practice.

"Kinda who he is,” McCarthy wrote.

Wilson's performance has made him the talk of the Senior Bowl, as noted by Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network. Eisner also predicts that Wilson's draft stock will soar if he maintains this level of play throughout the week.

Zebra Sports, the company responsible for real-time player tracking during Senior Bowl week, recorded Wilson's speed reaching an impressive 20.07 miles per hour, making him the third-fastest among National team wide receivers.

Despite playing in a run-heavy Michigan offense, Wilson managed to catch 12 touchdowns. He was described as unguardable and displayed success in both one-on-one matchups and the 11-on-11 team portion.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy even compared Roman Wilson to Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett, expressing his belief that Wilson is underrated.

Why is Roman Wilson a valuable asset?

Wilson's 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, contributions to Michigan's offense this season were crucial to their success. He played a significant role in the CFP National Championship victory over the Washington Huskies, making four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

This impressive season has positioned Wilson as a potential Day 2 or Day 3 draft prospect in the NFL. According to Steelers reporter Ray Fittipaldo, Roman Wilson has already met with the Steelers twice during the Senior Bowl.

During practice, the Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin singled out Wilson and Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, instructing them to match up throughout the day.

