JJ McCarthy among potential Michigan football players to benefit from 'Those Who Stay' NIL fund

The Michigan Wolverines, along with Valiant Management, are bringing back an initiative that was successful last year in retaining some key players on the team for another season of college football.

As the Wolverines prepare for their CFP Championship game against Washington on Monday, a collective run by Valiant Management called Champions Circle is bringing back the NIL initiative to retain key players once again for the next season.

Last year, the NIL initiative called One More Year Fund was a grand success which led to talents like Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Kris Jenkins, and a few others to return to Michigan and play in the 2023 campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Now, Champions Circle has announced a similar initiative called the Those Who Stay NIL campaign to request fans and well-wishers to donate so that they can retain elite talents for another season of college football with Michigan. According to an article by USA Today, the initiative this time aims to target players like JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, Donovan Edwards, and Junior Colson.

So far, the Those Who Stay initiative has been successful in meeting its goal of $100,000. According to the latest update on their website, four more people are making major donations to match up to an additional $200,000 to help retain these elite players in Ann Arbor.

Also Read: "Play as hard as you can": Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh drops farewell message for players if national championship proves to be his final game in CFB

Can Jim Harbaugh win his first national championship with Michigan?

Jim Harbaugh has slowly but surely turned the Wolverines into a respected program in the college football realm since becoming the head coach in 2015. The Wolverines successfully secured a three-peat of the Big Ten Championship when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game this season.

Expand Tweet

The team has also managed to remain undefeated this season, earning them a place in the playoffs, where they faced Nick Saban's Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal game. Harbaugh and his team clinched a 27-20 win in OT to finally come a step closer to realizing their natty dream. Can the team win their first national championship since 1997?

Read More: When was the last time Michigan won a national championship? Exploring the history and tradition of Wolverines football