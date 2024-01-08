"Play as hard as you can": Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh drops farewell message for players if national championship proves to be his final game in CFB

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for the College Football Playoff final against Washington, all eyes are on head coach Jim Harbaugh, who may be coaching his last game in collegiate football.

The seasoned coach, known for his intensity and dedication, is leaving nothing unsaid as he imparts a final message to his team before the highly anticipated national championship clash.

In a press conference leading up to the championship game, Harbaugh delivered a straightforward but charged farewell message to his players. With an air of anticipation and determination, he urged them:

"Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can, and don't worry. And just go have at it. Let's go let it rip."

Harbaugh's words encapsulate the essence of his coaching philosophy, emphasizing relentless effort and fearlessness on the field.

Despite the swirling rumors about his potential departure from collegiate football, Harbaugh's primary focus remains on the championship match. The coach expressed his excitement about the upcoming game, describing it as an opportunity to witness his players give their all.

"And I just can’t wait. I can’t wait to watch them compete, watch them have at it. That’s going to be my overwhelming feeling is, let’s just go let it rip. And we’re going to have to play well. This is a tremendous, tremendous team that we’re playing. Just thorough in every way," Harbaugh said.

Michigan's unblemished record and Washington's resilience

Michigan's journey to the championship hasn't been without controversy, with Harbaugh facing suspensions and the program undergoing an NCAA probe.

The Michigan Wolverines, however, stand undefeated at 14-0, showcasing resilience amidst challenges. The upcoming clash with Washington, also boasting a perfect 14-0 record, promises to be a battle of titans.

Jim Harbaugh acknowledged the strength of both teams, noting the thoroughness of Washington's offensive and defensive capabilities:

"They are really good in the offensive line. Defense is physical and tough. You can tell they’re connected, and they play hard. They’re tough. It’s one heck of a good football team. And a lot of them come from the linebackers as well. Really good running game."

The coach steered clear of engaging in the narrative of a quarterback-versus-secondary matchup, emphasizing the completeness of both teams. Harbaugh expressed admiration for Washington's coaching staff and players, acknowledging the connection and toughness that defines the opposing team.

"I know people are trying to talk about this as a match-up, their quarterback versus our secondary. That’s just one. It’s a thorough team. But congratulations to Coach DeBoer, the coaching staff at Washington, and the players that they have. You can tell they’re connected, and they play hard."

As the championship drama unfolds on Monday night, the echoes of Harbaugh's words will reverberate on the field, reminding his players to play with intensity and passion, regardless of the uncertainties surrounding the coach's future in collegiate football.

