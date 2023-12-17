Is Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL? Colin Cowherd names potential landing spot for Michigan HC

The NFL coaching carousel is in full swing, and one name consistently surfacing in conversations about potential head coaching hires is Michigan Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh.

Colin Cowherd, a prominent Fox Sports commentator, has been vocal about the limited pool of NFL-ready coaches available to fill the numerous vacancies.

Jim Harbaugh, with previous NFL coaching experience, stands out as a prime candidate. Cowherd has gone as far as suggesting that the Los Angeles Chargers should make him an offer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Colin Cowherd's take on Jim Harbaugh and potential landing spots

In a recent episode of 'The Herd', Cowherd presented his hierarchy of head coaching candidates for the Chargers' vacancy, and Jim Harbaugh sits at the pinnacle. Cowherd's endorsement comes with a strong directive:

“My pyramid’s a small one. I would have Harbaugh at the very top of it. Make him say no.”

Despite Jim Harbaugh's success with the Michigan Wolverines, recent NCAA investigations and potential punishments have fueled speculation about his potential return to the NFL.

Cowherd sees the Chargers as an ideal fit. He emphasized the team's assets, such as quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Rashawn Slater, and playmakers Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

"[The Chargers] have a quarterback [in Justin Herbert], and a left tackle [in Rashawn Slater]; [They have] one good weapon [in receiver Keenan Allen, and] a running back [in Austin Ekeler] that [they] have to make a decision on."

Cowherd's coaching pyramid includes two other notable names – Dan Quinn and Ben Johnson. While Quinn has head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons, Johnson has made waves as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

“And then, Dan Quinn. I know I don’t love defensive candidates, but he’s been a head coach and been to the Super Bowl. If I had to take a coordinator, I’d take the best one in my opinion on the market, Ben Johnson from Detroit.”

Additionally, Cowherd suggests correcting a past mistake by reaching out to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was overlooked in a previous hiring decision.

The potential hiring of legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick is also on the table, with Cowherd highlighting the Chargers' willingness to consider a coach with personnel influence.

Jim Harbaugh's dilemma: Michigan or the NFL?

Michigan is reportedly working on a contract extension for Harbaugh. Their efforts are aimed at securing his commitment to stay with the Wolverines and forgoing any NFL opportunities.

The recent sign-stealing scandal, which led to Harbaugh's suspension, has added an element of uncertainty to his future. While Harbaugh has engaged in discussions about an extension with Michigan, it is still only in the realm of speculation.

Harbaugh's previous stint with the San Francisco 49ers, where he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, further fuels the anticipation of his return to the professional ranks.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season