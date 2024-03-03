J.J. McCarthy has become a Michigan legend by winning a national title with the Wolverines in the 2023 season. Now he is preparing for the NFL draft to go on to fulfill his professional dream. But before that, he named the top three wide receivers currently in the league to whom he would love to throw to when he does play at the highest level.

While the first two names McCarthy took weren't much of a surprise, the third one certainly raised some eyebrows. The QB surprisingly named a wideout who played for Michigan's arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also took a slight dig at the Buckeyes, pointing out his record against them.

Here's what the former Michigan Wolverines QB said on CBS Sports:

“Justin Jefferson…. Devante Adams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba."

When asked if he was allowed to name Smith-Njigba, being a Michigan guy, he flaunted his record against Ohio State.

“Being 3-0 against them, having that on the chest, it's a little bit more respect than hatred. You know what I mean? But just seeing how he played in the snow and, you know, his intangibles, obviously his skills, that’ll be someone for sure."

Smith-Njigba played for the Buckeyes for three seasons from 2020 to 2022, setting school records for most catches in a single game and most receiving yards in a single season. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the first round last year.

J.J. McCarthy’s hilarious dig at the Ohio State Buckeyes

Earlier last month, J.J. McCarthy trolled Ohio State for their recent record against the Wolverines in all sports. The QB shared a post from uofm.com on his Instagram story, which stated that Michigan had the upper hand in all sports as far as their last meetings with the Buckeyes were concerned.

The Wolverines had beaten the Buckeyes in football in November, snatching the spot in the Big Ten championship game while they were at it. They also won against their arch-rivals in men’s basketball, women's basketball and ice hockey.

Wherever McCarthy goes in his life, he will always hold his record against his collegiate rivals with pride. It remains to be seen which team ends up getting him off the board.

