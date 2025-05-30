Former NFL QB makes a massive claim about EA Sports CFB 26

After the success of CFB 25 last year, the release of EA Sports CFB 26 is highly anticipated. The game is scheduled to be released on July 10, but in the weeks and months before its release, some journalists and insiders have been given early access to the game for reviews.

Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert is one of the people who got the opportunity to play CFB 26 early. On Thursday, he posted on X with his honest reaction to the game.

"Honest reaction: CFB 26 will be one of the best sports games ever created. They took community feedback. Implemented the changes. Went further in depth. Made navigating the game more efficient. & Amplified the authentic feel of the schools. It’s clear the team loves their job."

While that is high praise from Kurt Benkert, it should not be a huge surprise to fans. College Football 25 was well received after the franchise returned from an 11-year hiatus. It received an 83/100 from Metacritic, 8.5/10 from Game Informer, 8/10 from GameSpot, and 7/10 from IGN.

After strong reviews in the first game in the rebooted franchise, EA received plenty of feedback from gamers about what they would like to see changed. According to Kurt Benkert, it appears that EA is delivering on the changes fans wanted in CFB 26.

What new features are in CFB 26?

CFB 26 will be available to everyone on July 10 with a plethora of new features. The game reportedly has over 2700 new plays for players to use in a massive expansion to the playbook. That is impressive considering College Football 25 already had a hue playbook for every school.

One of the most exciting changes to the game is the addition of 300+ real-world coaches. Real coaches were not included in last year's version of the game. However, this year, over 300 coaches have been added, along with their likenesses. However, there are some notable omissions who did not consent to be in the game, including Colorado's Deion Sanders and UNC's Bill Belichick.

Another big change has to do with the Road to Glory game mode. Players will now be able to start as a high school recruit and improve their ranking before picking their desired program. Players will need to commit to a program, but decomitting will be an option. Then, when the player officially signs, a cut scene of the hat ceremony will play.

