Former NFL safety's son receives exciting college offers from powerhouse teams

Charles Woodson Jr., the son of NFL icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, has received his first FBS offer, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported Wednesday. Syracuse is the first school to extend a scholarship to the Lake Nona High School sophomore wide receiver/safety.

Woodson Jr. also has an FCS offer from Delaware. Last season, he posted 53 total tackles, a pair of passes defended, an interception, and a fumble recovery. His prep team, located in the Orlando area, finished the go-round with a 7-4 record, losing to Vero Beach in the opening round of the Florida Class 7A playoffs.

What did Charles Woodson accomplish during his NFL career?

Charles Woodson began his NFL career after being taken by the Oakland Raiders as the fourth overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft.

Woodson spent the first eight years of his career there, winning the Associated Press (AP) Defensive Rookie of the Year award as a newcomer. That season, he racked up five interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — along with 64 combined tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

A Pro Bowler in each of his first four seasons, Woodson also earned a pair of AP All-Pro nods. In April 2006, he joined the Green Bay Packers on a seven-year deal. He emerged again as one of the best defenders in the league with them, winning an AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2009. That go-round, he had an NFL-leading nine picks, including three brought back for scores.

The following campaign, Woodson was named an AP All-Pro for the third of four straight seasons as the Packers won Super Bowl XLV. He then led the league with seven interceptions in 2011 and stayed in Green Bay for one more year before returning to the Raiders. He spent the final three go-rounds of his career in Oakland and was a Pro Bowler in his 18th and final campaign.

"Charles Woodson combined the quickness and agility of a 'cover corner' with the size, strength and willingness to bring down ball carriers at a level few in the National Football League's history have matched," Woodson's Pro Football Hall of Fame bio says.

For his career, Woodson totaled 65 picks, tied with Ken Riley for the fifth-most in league history. He lived up to the hype that surrounded him following his collegiate career at Michigan.

With the Wolverines, Woodson became the first defensive player to earn the Heisman Trophy. Along with fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, he's one of only two players to win a Heisman, AP Rookie of the Year award, AP Player of the Year award, and a Super Bowl title during his gridiron career.

