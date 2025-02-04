Former NFL star Will Compton drops 2-word reaction to Raiders’ poaching of Chip Kelly from Ohio State

Chip Kelly's move to the Las Vegas Raiders from Ohio State on Sunday caught many by surprise, including former NFL star Will Compton. When news broke that Kelly was being hired by the Raiders, Compton reacted to it with a two-word tweet.

"No way," Compton tweeted.

Kelly spent the 2024 season as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping them win the national title. His Ohio State offense averaged 35.7 points per game, finishing the season with a 14-2 record.

Now, Kelly has taken up the offensive coordinator's role with the Raiders, working with the team's new head coach, Pete Carroll.

Before his successful one-year stint at Ohio State, Kelly coached UCLA for six seasons posting a 35-34 record. Before that, Kelly coached two NFL teams.

In January 2013, Kelly was named the Philadelphia Eagles' coach. He coached the team for just under three seasons before getting fired.

Kelly was hired by the San Francisco 49ers in January 2016 but led the team to a dismal 2-14 record in his only season before being fired.

Now, it remains to be seen how the Raiders' offense fares next season under Kelly's guidance. Las Vegas finished last in the AFC West this season, posting a 4-13 record, and it's safe to say that Kelly has a big challenge to get the Raiders' offense clicking.

Raiders' Chip Kelly to reportedly become highest paid OC in NFL

NCAA Football: Former Ohio State OC Chip Kelly - Source: Imagn

Chip Kelly appears to have cashed in after winning the national title with Ohio State. Per reports, Kelly will become the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders, earning $6 million annually. Reports also said that his annual salary is higher than five NFL head coaches.

In comparison, Kelly made around $2.1 million when he was the OC at Ohio State in 2024.

The Raiders, however, will need to see improvements with Kelly in his first season with the team next season.

