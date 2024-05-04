Former Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly reveals exact reason that nudged him toward taking LSU job - “I wanted to play the competition”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly came forward to set the record straight after rumors linked him to the University of Michigan head coaching position.

Reports, including those from ESPN radio host Matt Moscona, had initially connected Kelly to the Michigan opening. That was before the program announced offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore as Jim Harbaugh's successor on January 26.

However, Kelly adamantly refuted these claims, emphasizing his dedication to LSU and the state of Louisiana. Addressing the conjecture in an exclusive interview with The Daily Advertiser, Kelly dismissed any notion of considering the Michigan job. He asserted such rumors hold no sway over his decision-making process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I really didn’t think much about it," Kelly said in the interview. "I have no interest in that. I have great respect for what Michigan has accomplished as a football program. They’re the all-time winningest program, but I knew that when I was at Notre Dame. So, it wasn’t anything new."

Kelly emphasized that his move to LSU was a conscious decision motivated by his desire to compete in the SEC.

"This was a conscious decision to come to LSU because I wanted to be in this conference," Kelly said. "It was much more than an individual school as much as it was, collectively, I wanted to play in the SEC and play the competition that’s here."

Brian Kelly reaffirmed his commitment to LSU amid speculations

LSU's head coach Brian Kelly stands by his commitment to the university. In response to the talk of him possibly leaving, Kelly stressed how much he is rooted at LSU and in this state. He noted that his family resides here and his foundation, The Kelly Cares Foundation, operates within these borders.

"I have committed myself to living here," Kelly reaffirmed. "We run our foundation through the state. We're totally committed to LSU and the state of Louisiana and want to finish our career here."

Kelly spent 11 years at Notre Dame and got a 92-40 record. He made more than ten wins in seven seasons and five years consecutively. Finally, his last five seasons witnessed an unimaginable streak of ten or more wins, setting a goal never reached in the school’s history. In 2021, Kelly proved he is the most successful coach in Notre Dame history by surpassing Knute Rockne.

Also Read: "That's a weakness within our program": LSU HC Brian Kelly speaks on Tigers' woes ahead of new season