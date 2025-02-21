Former Ohio State DL Donovan Munger dies at 30, mother shares her grief on IG

The death of former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Donovan Munger was shared by his mother on social media on Thursday. In her Instagram post, she confirmed the death of her son and requested everyone to keep him in their prayers. The cause of his death, however, has not been disclosed.

"My heart will never beat the same. It is with my deepest sadness that I formally announce to the world the passing of my eldest child Donovan Munger. Pray for my family."

Donovan Munger was 30 years old at the time of his death. He played for Shaker Heights High School before committing to the Buckeyes as a part of the 2013 recruiting class.

Looking back at Donovan Munger's collegiate career with Ohio State

The former DL spent two seasons with Ohio State under former head coach Urban Meyer. He played in 11 games when the Buckeyes won the national championship during the 2014 season with a 14-1 record. However, his collegiate career was marred with health concerns.

Munger faced several battles with blood clots during his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had to redshirt his freshman campaign in 2013 because he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in his lungs. This situation led to him ending his football journey in 2016.

When the DL had to hang up his cleats, Larry Johnson was the defensive lineman coach. He released a statement where he wished Munger the best of luck for his future and felt that he could go on to become a football coach.

"It's tough. You put your whole life into playing this game of football and you love it so much and then it gets taken away from you. It's a tough kind of thing to swallow, but I think he understands this is the best for him," Johnson said.

"He'll still be a part of us, be a part of our unit and a guy that we can talk to, but I think now it gives us a chance to move on in his life and do a great job in the classroom. Get his degree and if he wants to, get into coaching, he'll be able to do that. But right now, the best part of him is just taking care of himself."

Thoughts and prayers are with Donovan Munger's family and friends through this tough time of loss and grief.

