Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer reignites Michigan sign-stealing controversy, claims Jim Harbaugh's squad had 'tremendous advantage'

Jim Harbaugh won the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in 2023. However, shortly after, they were accused of stealing signs from rival teams. This led to the firing of Connor Stalions, who was one of the alleged main culprits in this sign-stealing scandal.

Two years later, the NCAA is still investigating the involvement of Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines in the scandal. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has also reignited the controversy.

On the 'Triple Option Podcast', Meyer stated that Connor Stalions' actions gave Jim Harbaugh and his team an unfair advantage on the field.

"Everybody needs to understand that when you say signals, there are only a couple signals you can get that fast in real time," Meyer said according to On3. "Is it a run or a pass? Is that significant? Hell yeah it is- it's a tremendous advantage.

"It changes the entire technique of your defensive front, linebackers. The second everybody knows it's a pass, that's a completely different story. And the whole right or left, if they know it's a run to the right or run to the left. And that's why I understand what the advantages are."

After winning the natty with an undefeated 15-0 record, Harbaugh left Ann Arbor to transition to the NFL. In January 2024, he was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. During his debut campaign with the team, Harbaugh led them to an 11-6 record and the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Ex-Chargers star wants stern action against Jim Harbaugh if found guilty in sign-stealing scandal

In February, former Chargers star Joshua Perry shared his perspective on the controversy surrounding Jim Harbaugh and his 2023 stint with the Wolverines.

On the 'Bobby Carpenter Show', Perry said that he wanted the NCAA to take appropriate actions if the Chargers' coach is found guilty in the sign-stealing scandal.

"I know the NCAA doesn't like to punish the current players for mistakes made in the past," Perry said. "But I missed out on a chance to win a national title in 2012. I do not care. We are grown, we can handle it. There should be scholarship reductions. I think there should be financial fines as well.

"We all watched the games, and we know what happened. Whether there was cheating or not, vacating wins feels pointless. It's not like they're going to knock on J.J. McCarthy's door and take his championship rings back."

Jim Harbaugh has publicly denied the allegations of cheating. Only time will tell how the investigation by the NCAA plays out.

