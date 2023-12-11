Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud backs Marvin Harrison Jr. after losing Heisman Trophy to LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. may have missed out on the Heisman Trophy, but he gained support from former Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the sixth finalist from Ohio State in five years.

“It’s definitely a blessing, especially as a receiver to be in the conversation for the Heisman,” Harrison Jr. said.

LSU's Jayden Daniels clinched the Heisman Trophy on Sunday. Undeterred, CJ Stroud showed his support on Instagram by reposting a photo of Marvin on his story posing with the Heisman trophy.

The picture captured Marvin with Ohio State's WR coach Brian Hartline and head coach Ryan Day. Stroud captioned:

"proud of you! @marvinharrisonjr"

Screenshot via Instagram (@cj7stroud)

Last month, CJ Stroud, who believes Marvin is the best player in the country, voiced his opinion on Tom Brady's 'Let's Go!' podcast, stating:

"If he does not win the Heisman, it's rigged."

Where will Marvin Harrison Jr. play in 2024?

As the college football season comes to a close, the focus is on Ohio State's receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., and the big question of where he'll play in 2024. Harrison's exceptional success as a wide receiver earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy nominee in 2023.

While it's widely anticipated that Harrison will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, recent reports suggest tempting offers to retain him at Ohio State. NIL deals rivaling the pay of an NFL first-round pick, amounting to approximately $25 million, have been proposed to Harrison and teammate Treveyon Henderson.

In the era of NIL deals, top draft prospects sometimes opt to extend their college careers. Although it's not unprecedented, convincing Harrison to return to Ohio State would be an achievement in itself.

However, the Buckeyes have traditionally allowed top players to enter the NFL Draft without persuasion, as seen with previous departures like CJ Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr.

Regardless of Ohio State's previous strategy, the ambition for a national championship may inspire efforts to retain top players for the 2024 season. Harrison's uncertain stance on the NFL Draft also adds another layer to the decision.

Marvin Harrison Jr. left the door open to the possibility of returning to the Ohio State Buckeyes. His motivations include aspirations to defeat Michigan and secure the Big Ten title, factors that could sway his decision in the coming months.