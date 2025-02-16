Former Ohio State star makes his stance clear on the transfer portal after Sam Williams-Dixon withdrawal

Ohio State running back Sam Williams-Dixon entered the transfer portal last month after the Buckeyes won the national championship but reversed his decision and withdrew his name on Thursday. Williams-Dixon had redshirted last season due to limited playing time behind NFL-bound TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

Ad

During Saturday's segment of the "Bobby Carpenter Show," former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter shared his thoughts on the running back's decision to withdraw from the portal and expressed optimism about him getting more opportunities next season:

"Williams-Dixon, Ohio guy, started out at Eastern Ohio finished up at Pickerington, looks pretty good in the spring," Carpenter said. "I understand they're bringing in a portal running back from West Virginia, he's trying to figure out where's your place, where's your spot but you did 2,000 yards running backs so there's gonna be room for guys to get in where they fit in."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And they're gonna play the best dudes regardless anyway. Sam Williams-Dixon was in the portal and decided he was ultimately going to withdraw his name from the portal and return to Ohio State."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Williams-Dixon will have competition for RB role

According to 247Sports, Sam Williams-Dixon was a three-star prospect and the No. 766 overall player in the Class of 2024 from Pickerington North High School. He fielded offers from the Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers before opting to join the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite the Buckeyes' running back room losing talents like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Williams-Dixon will have to contend with a new set of talent next season. National championship-winning coach Ryan Day acquired running back C. J Donaldson from West Virginia via the portal while the 2025 recruiting class boasts a trio of 4-star running backs, including Isiaiah West, Anthony Rogers and Bo Jackson.

Ad

Sam will also compete with returning player James Peoples, who was the No. 3 running back option last season behind Henderson and Judkins during the Buckeyes' national championship-winning season.

Last season, Williams-Dixon tallied 53 yards on seven carries in three games before redshirting and entering the transfer portal in January. Despite not initially expecting to stay with the team during the college football playoffs, he remained with Ryan Day's team as they dominated their opponents to win the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback