"Why didn't any NFL teams want Chip?" - Former Ohio State star's blunt reaction to a fan while defending Matt Patricia's hiring as D. C

Ohio State coach Ryan Day appointed Matt Patricia to replace Jim Knowles as the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator. Patricia has extensive NFL coaching experience, having served as both the offensive and defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick and as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The appointment of Patricia was met with mixed reactions from Ohio State fans and former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter gave his opinion on the matter on X.

"For those Buckeye fans who don’t like the hire… for whatever reason Played for Matty P in New England… he’s a smart and measured as you’ll find. Great communicator and incredibly creative It didn’t work in Detroit as a HC… happens to a lot of coordinators… but he’s not hired at the HC so don’t worry about that," Carpenter tweeted.

Referencing Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, Carpenter further confronted a fan who questioned why no NFL team approached Patricia with a job offer.

"Why didn’t any NFL teams want Chip until this year?" Carpenter asked.

Analyst underwhelmed by Matt Patricia's hire

During Thursday's segment of the "On3" podcast, analyst J. D Pickell revealed his skepticism at national championship-winning coach Ryan Day hiring Matt Patricia to be his new defensive coordinator.

"I have a very difficult time seeing the glass half full here with this hire of Matt Patricia," PicKell said. "I feel like I have to talk myself into this hire. In a lot of situations, a lot of places, that's okay. At Ohio State, you don't have to do that.

"At Ohio State, after you've won a national championship, you have, I think, the potential to have the most certainty on your staff of anywhere else across the country. Matt Patricia coming from the NFL level with multiple Super Bowls is great, but what has he done at the college level to get me excited about him calling my defense in Columbus?

Pickell further illustrated his point by questioning whether Patricia would make a difference and allow the Buckeyes to repeat as national champions.

"What am I pointing to here that says, 'Hey, this is a home-run?' My issue with this isn't Matt Patricia in himself is a bad hire for Ohio State," Pickell said. "He has coached at the highest level in football – has multiple Super Bowls, (as) I already mentioned.

'The issue for me is – is he the guy that makes a 10-to-15 percent difference that you need to have on the defensive side to allow you to accomplish your goals and your standards in Columbus, which is (winning) a national championship for the second year in a row."

Matt Patricia will have big shoes to fill after Jim Knowles established the Buckeyes' defense as one of the most dominant in college football, especially against the elite sides during Ohio State's run to the national championship.

