Former Super Bowl champ claims one-loss Alabama should make College Football Playoff over undefeated FSU after Week 12

The Alabama Crimson Tide have looked like world beaters in the past few weeks, and the romp against the Kentucky Wildcats that confirmed their place in the SEC championship game laid down a huge marker.

But the Crimson Tide are still No. 8 on the College Football Playoff rankings, and with the season winding down and five undefeated schools still ahead of them, the conversation has turned to whether the CFP committee will select Nick Saban's team.

On an episode of "Get Up," former Super Bowl champion Desmond Howard explained to analyst Kirk Herbstreit how he views the Crimson Tide's college football playoff hopes.

“100%,” Howard said. “The big mistake people made was earlier in the year, when Alabama was trying to figure out their quarterback situation, and the Texas Longhorns caught them at the right time in Tuscaloosa and beat them.

"When that happened, people just dismissed Alabama. It’s going to be a down year. They’re not going to make the College Football Playoff. Again, this is another program that’s peaking at the right time.

"There’s some programs that are really sharp in September, they look good in October, but then they start to falter in November. No, these other programs — Georgia, Alabama. They’re starting to peak in November."

It's a controversial take due to the presence of undefeated teams like Florida State, Washington, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

The analyst was not the only college football insider with the opinion that Bama would make the College Football Playoff.

Former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer was of the same opinion during an appearance on "Urban's Take with Tim May."

"If I’m a betting person, I’m saying Alabama’s in the final four," Meyer said. "They’ve only lost four games in November/December in the last decade."

Alabama plays Chattanooga (7-3) in Tuscaloosa today, with kick-off at noon ET. The game can be watched on SECN+ and ESPN+.

Is Jalen Milroe the difference-maker for Alabama?

Jalen Milroe underlined his credentials as one of the best quarterbacks in college football after three passing and three rushing touchdowns in last week's 49-21 blowout of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Urban Meyer waxed lyrical about the ability of the quarterback on his show.

"That Milroe, he might be the best athlete in college football. Obviously, you’ve got Marvin Harrison Jr., but that’s Percy Harvin, that’s Braxton Miller, that’s Reggie Bush," Meyer said. "I actually watch them when I don’t have to because I really enjoy watching that quarterback."

Desmond Howard knows a thing or two about being a difference-making quarterback. On his appearance on "Get Up," he pin-pointed the influence of Jalen Milroe in the Crimson Tide's resurrection.

"They (Tide) steadily got improvement at the quarterback position," Howard said. "Jalen Milroe, right now, he’s playing as well as any quarterback in college football."

With 10 touchdowns in his last two appearances, Milroe is currently the most in-form player in college football and is peaking at the right time for the Crimson Tide.