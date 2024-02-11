Former Super Bowl champ and Michigan state WR's son commits to Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman preps to go all-in ahead of 2024 season

Elijah Burress, son of former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress, announced his college football commitment on Saturday. He will join Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame, who will face Texas A&M on August 31, 2024, in their season opener.

Elijah, a 6-foot-1 junior who weighs 170 pounds at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, is following in his father’s footsteps in football. He had 25 receptions for 434 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games last season for the Spartans.

A highly sought-after recruit with 11 scholarship offers, according to 247 Sports, has decided to join the Irish. Elijah shared his decision on Feb. 10 through his X account, tweeting:

“#Committed #GoIrish”.

Interestingly, he follows another legacy recruit, Ivan Taylor (No. 30 overall in 2025), who is the son of Ike Taylor, a former Steelers cornerback and Plaxico's teammate.

Elijah Burress explained why he chose Notre Dame

Elijah received an offer from Notre Dame on Jan. 11 and decided to join the Fighting Irish. He had other options, such as Duke, James Madison, Marshall, Cincinnati, and Liberty, but he chose Notre Dame for its academic and athletic excellence.

According to 247Sports, Burress is the 36th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. He also ranks as the No. 85 wide receiver in the country and the No. 19 prospect in New Jersey for 2025, according to On3.

“I think it’s the perfect spot for me,” Burress told Blue & Gold, as quoted by On3. “The coaching staff, the players there, the place, the scheme — it’s all perfect for me.

“My family wanted me to make my own decision, and they were confident in me to do that.”

“I talked to Coach Dre Brown, Coach Mike Brown, Chad [Bowden] and Coach [Marcus] Freeman,” Burress added. “They were pumped up, and I was, too. It was a great moment.”

Elijah Burress is the 15th recruit for HC Freeman's squad at Notre Dame and the first in his receiver position.

Elijah Burress’ father, Plaxico, was a longtime NFL wide receiver

Plaxico Burress #17 of the New York Giants, celebrates with his son Elijah Burress

Plaxico Burress was a standout wide receiver in the NFL. He played for the Steelers for 12 seasons before helping the Giants win the Super Bowl in 2007. He also played with the Jets in 2011 and 2012. His career lasted from 2000 to 2008 and again from 2011 to 2012.

Additionally, Plaxico was a standout player at Michigan State under coach Nick Saban in 1998 and 1999 before entering the NFL draft.

