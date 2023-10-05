Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have created immense hype in the college football world ever since he was hired in December. In his first season at the program, he has earned enough capital with the administration that there are talks about giving him a new deal. Meanwhile, the team has shown visible improvements on the field.

From a team that rarely won the entire season, the Buffaloes have become a force that went toe-to-toe with the USC Trojans. Against this backdrop, Super Bowl champions have weighed in on the $100 million question in front of the Buffaloes program.

So, what are the views that are coming in on the matter?

Panel of Super Bowl champions discusses the big Deion Sanders question

The $100 million question of a new deal for Deion Sanders came up in front of former Super Bowl champions Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman.

On 'Undisputed' by Skip Bayless, Johnson opined that the University of Colorado will find the money to give Coach Prime a new contract. He had an argument to back his assertion.

"I can guarantee you this: When they go to a bowl game, which they will because they're gonna win at least eight games this season ... I think that the university will find the necessary money to tear his current deal up, which is slightly under $6 million a year, to take him up to some of that $100 million numbers that some of these college coaches are getting," Johnson said.

Sherman agreed with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, saying that he thought Sanders will get a Patrick Mahomes-esque contract with the Buffs.

He has surely worked well for the program, but does he deserve a $100 million deal?

The Coach Prime effect

Boulder is going through what is termed the Coach Prime effect. Ever since Deion Sanders came into the Colorado program, he has affected not only the on-field activities, but off of it, too. According to a report, Sanders has added $100 million to the tourism sector of the city alone and hasn't even been there for a full season yet.

On the field, too, the team is on the up. They won just a single game in the entirety of the 2022 season but come into Week 6 of this season with a 3-2 record. They also went toe-to-toe with the ninth-ranked USC Trojans in a 48-41 loss on Saturday.

Deion Sanders has done enough to deserve a huge payday at Boulder. The only question is, when does he get one?