Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel marks his presence during Texas Bowl as Oklahoma beat the Aggies in 31-23 showdown

In the TaxAct Texas Bowl, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel added a layer of nostalgia, extending support to his former team from the stands.

It was not the result that Johnny Manziel would have wanted as the Aggies fought tooth and nail but succumbed to No. 22 Oklahoma State in a 31-23 clash that kept fans on the edge of their seats at NRG Stadium.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Rewind to 2012, Manziel emerged as the beacon of hope for the Aggies when they were facing uncertainties at the quarterback position. Although a freshman, his performance during spring ball and fall practices secured him the starting role ahead of Jameill Showers.

As he later became known as Johnny ‘Football’ Manziel, the Texas QB was first recognized at the national level after a standout game against No. 1 Alabama. He led the Aggies to a 29–24 victory, accounting for 345 yards, including two passing touchdowns.

This triumph catapulted him into Heisman Trophy contention, and he made history as the first freshman to claim both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Heisman Trophy.

Manziel's legacy includes being the first freshman and the fifth player in NCAA history to achieve 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season, setting records that still stand.

Despite a tough day on the field for Texas A&M, his presence at the Texas Bowl stirred up memories of his journey with the Aggies.

Did Johnny Manziel succeed in the NFL?

The career of Johnny Manziel has been a curious case ever since his NFL stint after the Cleveland Browns drafted him in 2014. Despite early predictions of becoming a Cleveland icon and touted as “bigger than LeBron James,” his NFL career lasted only two seasons. This left fans questioning if he lived up to the initial hype.

In 2014, optimism was at an all-time high as Manziel joined the Browns. However, his time in the league fell short of the grand expectations. Reflecting on his rocky NFL journey in 2022, Manziel admitted to ESPN:

“I no longer have the motivation to play football at a high level. I'm fine with the fact that I no longer have the same passion for football as I once did. I'm trying to find out how to continue to be involved in the game, but from a different position.”

The once-passionate quarterback shared his struggles openly about battling substance addiction and depression after a bipolar disorder diagnosis. The untold challenges of his personal life came to light in his Netflix documentary, 'Untold: Johnny Football,' where he admitted considering taking his own life in 2016.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season