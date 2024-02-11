Former USC QB Caleb Williams shows interest in Porsche Lightning McQueen worth $3.6 million via latest IG post

Caleb Williams might have an NFL draft to navigate but in the meantime, he has developed a special interest in a car. The former USC Trojans quarterback shared a snap of Porsche Lightning McQueen. It is modeled after the Pixar character and is worth approximately $3.6 million.

Williams shared this on his Instagram story.

The original post was from Nero’s Garage on Instagram, showcasing the different parts of the customized car. The special art is from Norwegian car artist Andreas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The one-off special edition car was created by Porsche back in 2006 for the premiere of the first Cars movie at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Charlotte. The life-sized replica is housed in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Many designers have tried to recreate the Disney character and Andreas’ artwork is the one that caught the eye of the NFL-bound QB.

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy to show for his remarkable college career.

Also read: USC QB Caleb Williams backs $60 million worth Lamar Jackson after bagging MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony

Caleb Williams draft projection ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Multiple teams are reported to be after him, trying to maneuver themselves to pick the 2022 Heisman winner. As things stand, the Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick and are expected to sign Williams on April 25.

The Washington Commanders were also thought to be in the race to get the QB. They hold the second overall pick and do have a chance to get the former USC star, if not already picked. But they will have to move up one place to do that or hope that the Bears don't want to move on from Justin Fields. In any case, Williams won't have to wait long to begin his NFL dream.

Where will Williams be landing after the process in Detroit is over? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: "There is a gap from Caleb Williams to Jayden Daniels": Former NFL star drops a hot take on top 2024 draft prospects