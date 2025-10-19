"Fraud gets exposed again": Calls mount for Lincoln Riley's firing from fans after Notre Dame demolishes USC 34-24 in historic rivalry clash

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans had another disappointing outing on Saturday. They lost their last scheduled game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a historic clash. Following a disappointing 34-24 final score, it looks like the USC coach's future with the program is in trouble.
After the game, Lincoln Riley found himself on the hot seat once again. Fans on social media demanded that the USC Trojans fire him from his position and bring in a suitable replacement.
Lincoln Riley's team took an early lead in the first quarter after Jayden Maiava found Lake McRee with a 10-yard touchdown pass. Jeremiyah Love's rushing touchdown leveled the playing field for Notre Dame. At the end of the first half, Marcus Freeman's team had a one-point lead over USC (14-13).
The back-and-forth competition continued between both teams after halftime. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Notre Dame had better offensive momentum. Quarterback CJ Carr sealed the victory for his team with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
He ended the night completing 16 of the 26 passes he attempted for 136 yards and two total touchdowns. On the other hand, Jayden Maiava completed 22 of the 42 passes for 328 yards and two passing touchdowns.
With his loss, Riley and his team are now 5-2 this season. Their first loss came at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini last month.
