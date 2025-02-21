"Freaking good quarterback": J.D. PicKell breaks down Carson Beck's role in Miami

On3's J.D. PicKell predicts that the Miami Hurricanes offense will be more composed for the 2025 season with Carson Beck as the starting quarterback. On Jan. 10, Beck transferred to Miami after four years with the Georgia Bulldogs. He replaces quarterback Cam Ward, who will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

On Thursday's "The Hard Count" episode, PicKell shared how he thinks the Hurricanes' offense will perform next season.

"I don't think the aggression of Miami's offense is going to change," PicKell said (27:56 onwards). "Like, I think the Shannon Dawson offense is still pretty true to form of what you saw a season ago. They're going to push the ball deep. It's not going to be this thing where they somehow become a little bit more timid, and they don't want to spread it around the yard because number one's not back there,"

Ward led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and almost appeared in the College Football Playoff. His senior year, he had 305 completed passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. Miami's offense also finished with the second-most yards in the league (6,983) and was first in total yards per game (537.2).

PicKell believes Beck will be aggressive like Ward but will bring more composure to the Hurricanes offense.

"They went out and got Carson Beck for a reason, and contrary to what maybe Twitter would tell you, Carson Beck is still a really freaking good quarterback, alright? That's first off," PicKell said (28:16 onwards).

"Now, when we talk about how things are going to change, though, I think you're going to see a lot more of a composed Miami offense, which sounds a little bit weird because Cam Ward was the coolest hand in every single stadium that he walked into, but I think you're going to see a lot more of a structured Miami offense."

Carson Beck entering the final season of his College Football career

The 2025 season will be the newly signed Miami quarterback's opportunity to finish his College Football career on a high.

He placed 13th in most passing yards in the league, completing 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. In the 2023 season, he was third in College Football with 302 completed passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The move to Miami gives Beck a fresh start to work with a new offense for his last season. He'll try to finish strong and potentially lead to a College Football Playoff National Championship next year. If he can perform better or equal to the 2023 season, he could be one of the top picks for the 2026 NFL draft.

Miami will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on Aug. 31 to kick off the 2025 season.

