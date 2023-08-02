FSU to Big Ten gets more validation after trustees aim to bridge $40 million gap in latest board meeting; SEC also in contention

FSU to Big Ten sounded like a speculative rumor, but after Tuesday, it sounds like it's becoming more and more a possibility.

While speaking to Warchant.com on Tuesday night, Florida State Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins discussed where the Seminoles are right now.

"I think today when you think about what we're going to be next year (in the ACC) and what the SEC and Big Ten are relative to make ... that gap is massive. And when the gap gets that large, is it insurmountable? I think I said in our meeting in Februayr that it's almost impossible to make up that gap.

"And it's not wrong. Our boosters are doing an unbelievable job. Everybody is doing a great job of fundraising. ... But we're going to be $30 milion, $35 or $40 million behind the other conferences. That's an insurmountable gap that you have to do something about." h/t On3

It sounds like the Atlantic Coast Conference has an unhappy member as the FSU to Big Ten rumors heat up. The Southeastern Conference could also be in play, but where will the Florida State Seminoles call home for the foreseeable future?

Does FSU to Big Ten make sense?

FSU to Big Ten is something that could conceivably happen in the not-so-distant future.

They were one of four teams rumored to be added by the conference, which means they will be a hot commodity if they leave the ACC. Being in the state of Florida, it's a bit more difficult to imagine them joining the SEC when the Florida Gators are there to occupy the location.

The Big Ten seems to be in acquisition mode so they're trying to expand their continental footprint. They have expanded west with the additions of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins in 2024, so expanding south seems smart. The SEC footprint makes it interesting in terms of location, but the quality of opponents and how the Seminoles fit feels better with the Big Ten style of football.

It could be the start of the Big Ten trying to take the stranglehold away from the SEC in the southeastern portion of the United States. It's no question that SEC football is considered to be the top conference in college football.

However, if FSU to Big Ten is a legitimate thing, that can begin to create some competition in that part of the country in a race of Power Two conferences.