Florida State's defensive tackle Darrell Jackson has been declared ineligible to compete in the upcoming season by the NCAA despite applying for a hardship waiver after his transfer.

His reason for transferring from Miami to Florida State was to be closer to his mother, who is dealing with a medical condition.

Mike Norvell, the Seminoles coach, revealed that the decision was taken last week.

"He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom," Norvell said. "I thought that was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're going to do and the decision that they made."

Norvell couldn't hide his disappointment at the decision.

“I’m extremely disappointed just for that young man, just the journey, the reason why he’s here, just sad that he’s going to miss games.”

Darrell Jackson explained his decision to transfer schools from Miami to Florida:

“I know what I came home for; I came home for my mom. Me, I’m just trying to get through it and be here for my mom. She thinks it’s her fault, but it’s not. I’m going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out.”

Jackson used up his one-time transfer by transferring from Maryland to play for Miami. His move to the Florida State Seminoles was subject to the NCAA accepting his hardship waiver.

That might not be the end of the matter for Darrell Jackson, as Norvell revealed that they were looking at other options.

“Obviously, there’s still processes that we’re looking at going through.”

Had he been allowed to play, Jackson would have solidified FSU football's place as one of the preseason favorites in the ACC.

What next for Darrell Jackson

If the other processes his coach Mike Norvell mentioned do not pan out, Darrell Jackson will have to sit out the entire 2023-2024 season.

He could play for FSU next year or declare for the NFL draft and take his chances. But after a year of inaction, that second option would likely not do him any favors with NFL teams in the draft.

Could he still be prepared for life in the NFL?

If none of the processes turn out, Jackson's coach has vowed to develop him into one of the best prospects.

"If he's not able to play in games this fall, we're going to push, develop and do everything we can to put him in the best position to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country."

Darrell Jackson has earned the sympathy of college football fans who are rooting for his success now more than ever.