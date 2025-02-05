"Future Giants legend": CFB fans fired up as Shedeur Sanders vibes on his track during weight room training

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work for his upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He's projected to be the top QB pick in April while also being potentially a top-three first-round draftee. Shedeur decided to forego the 2024 draft and spent one more season playing for the Buffs under his father and coach Deion Sanders.

On Tuesday, Well Off Media posted a clip on Instagram where Shedeur Sanders was seen working out in the weight room. During his conditioning training, fans reacted as the quarterback was grooving to one of his own unreleased songs, showcasing his musical talent,

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football fans reacted to Shedeur's preparation for the 2025 NFL draft.

"Future Giants legend," one commented.

"Road to a Gold Jacket like your pop's!," another said.

Comments on Shedeur

"Get him on the track. ....thats the only thing he's missing ... in his game speed," another fan suggested.

"Yeahhhh 2!!," one fan said while cheering on Shedeur.

Comments on Shedeur

"Let's go 2 keep grinding and stay blessed," another fan commented."

"LEGENDARY," one fan said.

Comments on Shedeur

Coming out of Trinity Christian High School, Shedeur Sanders began his collegiate career playing for Jackson State in 2021 when his father was announced as the team's coach. In two seasons, he led them to back-to-back SWAC championships.

In 2023, Shedeur and his brother Shilo arrived in Boulder after Coach Prime was named as the Buffs' new coach. During his two-season stint with the program, the quarterback tallied 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing. He was also honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his on-field contributions.

Ex-Jets scout blasts Shedeur Sanders with criticism ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Most draft experts project Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward to be the best two quarterbacks in one of the weaker QB classes in the draft. That has led to them receiving widespread criticism despite being projected as a top prospect.

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly didn't hold back on criticizing the Colorado QB's game. On Tuesday, Kelly tweeted his pre-draft scouting report on Shedeur, noting that he was highly overrated. He also compared Shedeur's skills with 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance, who's now a backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys.

"As a former #NFL Scout, Shedeur Sanders is the most overrated player I've seen in the draft since Trey Lance," Kelly wrote. "I put an undraftable free agent grade (UDFA) on Lance before the 49ers selected him. Lance was projected by 92.5% of draft platforms to be a first-round talent ... and the 49ers actually gave up three first round picks and a third round pick in a trade with the Dolphins to move up from the No. 12 to the No. 3 spot overall in the 2021 NFL draft to select him. Lance is now a benchwarmer in Dallas."

"I have an undraftable free agent grade (UDFA) on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. Currently, 96.9% of draft platforms are pushing Sanders as a first-round talent."

Expand Tweet

There's still time before the draft in April. For Shedeur Sanders, the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis could be a good opportunity to silence his critics and prove his worth as a first-round talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place