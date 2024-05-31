"Game of the Year" "Kirk sounds like an infomercial here"- Fans react to EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay reveal

EA Sports released their College Football 25 gameplay footage on Friday. The video game giant has slowly been releasing more information about the game.

Fans were ecstatic with how the game looked.

"Game of the year," a fan wrote.

"This is humanity's greatest ever accomplishment," a fan wrote.

Other fans, however, felt that the game was just a Madden ripoff with college teams.

"Damnit, I'm hyped!! Gameplay looks like Madden. But I'm still hype!! Lol," a fan wrote.

"it may just be a madden re skin," a fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, thought that the gameplay footage was funny with Kirk Herbstreit narrating it.

"Kirk sounds like an infomercial here," a fan wrote.

Most fans seemed to enjoy the gameplay and are counting down the days till the July 19th release.

EA Sports College Football 25 will have real players in the game

EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19th and will only be available on XBOX Series X and PS5. The video game will have actual players in it as over 10,000 athletes.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal," Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager for EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division, said in a statement to ESPN. "In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

Each player who opted into the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game.

One notable player who has opted out of the game is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. The cover athletes were also revealed including Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, and Donovan Edwards.