The Georgia Bulldogs are 8-0 but are set for the tough part of the schedule as they host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia is undefeated but was ranked second in the college football playoff committee's rankings. The Bulldogs are still expected to be in the college football playoff and likely win the SEC once again this year.

Heading into the matchup against Missouri, Georgia has a light injury report but does have a key name on it. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 10.

Georgia Bulldogs injury report for Week 10

The Georgia Bulldogs have five players on the injury report for Saturday's game and the marquee name is tight end Brock Bowers. Along with Bowers, Roderick Robinson II, E.J. Lightsey, Amarius Mims, and Branson Robinson are on the injury report.

Brock Bowers' injury update

Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt and missed last week's game against the Florida Gators.

Bowers was expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain. The tight end will be out of the lineup on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Missouri.

Roderick Robinson II's injury update

Georgia running back Roderick Robinson II is out of Saturday's game against Missouri due to an ankle injury.

Robinson II suffered a high ankle sprain and has no timetable for return. He last played on Sept. 16 and this season has rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

E.J. Lightsey's injury update

Linebacker E.J. Lightsey was able to return to the lineup against Vanderbilt after not playing since Sept. 10. Lightsey recorded two tackles against Vanderbilt but since then has been dealing with a back injury.

Lightsey will be out for Saturday's game and is expected to be out until late November.

Amarius Mims' injury update

Amarius Mims underwent surgery following Georgia's win over South Carolina back in September.

Mims was expected to miss a few weeks with the ankle injury but there is no timeframe for his return and will miss Saturday's game.

Branson Robinson's injury update

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson hasn't played this season as he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in August and will miss the entire year.