Georgia DB lashes out at NBC sports as CJ Stroud's post-game interview gets chopped off while thanking Jesus - “This is horrible”

NBC Sports received flak for editing former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud's religious acknowledgment. The incident occurred following the Houston Texans' 45-14 victory on Saturday over the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round.
During the live post-game interview conducted by NBC's Kathryn Tappen, Stroud acknowledged his religious beliefs:
“First of all, I just want to give all glory and praise to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”
However, the edited clip posted on NBC's Sunday Night in America X account presented a truncated interview.
This move sparked discontent, particularly from Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson, who voiced his displeasure on Instagram.
“@nbcsports this is horrible,” Warren Brinson wrote.
While the complete interview was broadcast on NBC, the selective editing of the clip for social media distribution has raised questions on the Internet.
The Internet erupts as NBC cuts short CJ Stroud's post-game interview
Several fans expressed displeasure regarding NBC's decision to edit CJ Shroud's acknowledgment on X.
“It seems like being religious and praying to a God is no longer allowed,” MLFootball account tweeted.
“Such a shame players can’t share their beliefs anymore,” another wrote.
“@NBCSports, y’all ever heard of the first amendment?” a fan wrote.
“Wonder why the mainstream media hates Jesus?” another one wrote.
“They literally did it. There's no accusation. It's true,” a fan tweeted.
“I wonder what their thought process was here; they thought nobody would notice??” one tweeted.
“I’m not even religious and think that’s messed up,” one wrote.
“I’m glad NBC isn’t letting Christians shove their religion in our faces,” one commented.
“It’s unbelievable, but it’s not. Unfortunately,” one tweeted.
However, Stroud delivered another stellar performance and led Houston Texans to a 45-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card game. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
The Browns had no answer for Stroud and the Texans' explosive play.
