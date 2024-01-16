NFL Rookie of the Year nominees: CJ Stroud, De'Von Achane, Puka Nacua and more

The NFL announced on Tuesday which players were nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award. While there were no big surprises, the nominees only show how impactful rookies were during the season, with plenty of superstars already.

The nominees were:

Miami Dolphins running back Devon Achane;

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Houston Texans quarterback C. J. Stroud

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Out of the three running backs, only Achane wasn't picked in the first round of the draft, instead falling into the third round; Stroud was a first-round pick, LaPorta was a second-round pick and, amazingly, Nacua was a fifth-round pick.

The NFL will announce its 2023 Pepsi Rookie of the Year during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas, where Super Bowl LVIII will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who are the NFL Rookie of the Year nominees?

C. J. Stroud was the second-overall pick from the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has led the team to a playoff win already, and it's their clear franchise quarterback for the next decade.

Bijan Robinson was considered one of the greatest running back prospects of the century. He finished the season with 1,463 scrimmage yards, second-most in the league. He was the 8th overall pick.

Jahmyr Gibbs was the 12th overall pick from the Detroit Lions. He was the only rookie this year to get over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sam LaPorta was the 34th overall pick from the Detroit Lions. He broke the record for most receptions by a rookie tight end (86).

Devon Achane was the 84th overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. He amassed 11 scrimmage touchdowns this year, the most by a rookie and tied for second-most by a rookie in franchise history.

Puka Nacua was the 177th pick from the Los Angeles Rams. He led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards, breaking many records along the way. He had seven games with at least 100 receiving yards.