Georgia football legend Sonny Seiler's demise turns out to be a heartbreaking loss for the CFB world; the team releases an official statement

The Georgia Bulldogs were hit with another piece of tragic news when it was announced late Monday that Sonny Seiler had died at 90.

Frank W. "Sonny" Seiler was the patriarch of the 'Uga' mascots that have characterized the Bulldogs football for decades.

Seiler and his late wife Cecelia started a tradition of attending Georgia's season-opening games with their English bulldog in 1956 at the request of then-coach Wally Butts. Since then, the Seiler family has bred several bulldogs used as the mascot for the program, giving him a special place in the Bulldogs' football lore.

Sonny Seiler received his JD and BBA degrees from Georgia and later served as the president of the National Alumni Association and on the university's Athletic Association Board of Directors.

University President Jere Morehead released an official statement about Seiler's death:

"I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation. Sonny's contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution."

The team released a statement on Twitter eulogizing the Bulldogs legend:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, the patriarch of the long line of Georgia Bulldog mascots known as “Uga.” Our thoughts go out to the Seiler family during this time."

2023: A year of tragedy for Georgia football

It has been a bittersweet 2023 for the Bulldogs. Right after winning a second consecutive national championship, tragedy struck on a night of celebrations.

Staff member Chandler LeCroy and player Jalen Carter were racing after a night out before the vehicle driven by LeCroy swerved, hit a pothole and crashed into a tree.

Football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy both died in the accident. Later, it was revealed that LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of .197, twice the legal limit in Atlanta.

The vehicle reportedly sped at 104 mph, and recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles was badly injured.

When Bowles sued the Bulldogs athletics department and Jalen Carter for negligence since she was entrusted with the vehicle even after accumulating several speeding violations, she was controversially fired.

Bowles claimed a campaign of intimidation was carried out against her. At the same time, Jalen Carter was arrested, pled no contest to misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and was given 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Sonny Seiler's death coming so soon after Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy have left the Bulldogs' football community reeling.