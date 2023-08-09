Twitterverse unloads on Georgia Bulldogs firing Victoria Bowles after suing the university's athletic association: "I smell another lawsuit"

Football recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles was fired on Tuesday by the Georgia Bulldogs after suing the athletic department for negligence.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit. Georgia has issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the January crash.Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/eGW5wbLBth

Bowles was in the backseat of a car being driven by team official Chandler LeCroy during a night of celebrations after the Bulldogs won their latest championship in January.

LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of .197, which is twice the legal Atlanta limit. The car Bowles was in was racing one driven by Jalen Carter at speeds of up to 104 mph.

The vehicle swerved, hit two poles and trees and football player Devin Willock and LeCroy died during the fatal car accident which Bowles survived.

She was in hospital for more than a month with a spinal cord injury which almost caused her to be paralyzed. Bowles also had a severe head injury that caused her neurological damage as well as broken ribs, clavicle and vertebrae and lacerations to the liver and kidney. Her extensive injuries ended with abdominal bleeding from a punctured and collapsed lung.

The lawsuit by Bowles was brought against Georgia officials, LeCroy's estate and Jalen Carter in July. It cites the fact that the Georgia Athletics Association entrusted the car to LeCroy despite her having several speeding violations in the past.

According to the Georgia Bulldogs, Bowles was fired because she failed to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys and several football fans claim that the firing is retaliation for her original lawsuit.

Some fans can smell another wrongful dismissal suit coming against the Bulldogs.

Ralph Amsden @ralphamsden Not looking forward to the cognitive dissonance it takes for certain fans to celebrate the memory of Chandler LeCroy while kicking Victoria Bowles to the curb for her refusal to cooperate with the school's internal investigation into her permanent injuries. twitter.com/clutchpointscf…

Glenn Guilbeau @LSUBeatTweet

outkick.com/georgia-diggin… Georgia's athletic department looks sinister and sleazy in firing of crash victim Victoria Bowles. Column:

Janet Frick (same handle @ bsky) @jfrickuga Not a good look. I am very curious what is going to come of her lawsuit, in which she claimed to have evidence that UGA authorized the use of those state-rented vehicles after hours, contrary to what they stated repeatedly in the press. twitter.com/espn/status/16…

Drew @GoDawgs323 Terrible look, even if the policies support this decision. We can’t seem to get out of our own way this off-season. Ready for games to start so we can get back to positivity. Truly feel for Tory and hope she recovers. twitter.com/espn/status/16…

Rocket Top @RocketVol12 @espn so UGA puts an employee making less than $12k a year that was injured due to drunk street racing by UGA players/staff on unpaid leave and eventually terminates her after she raises a lawsuit against the university?



yikes, hope she gets her bag

Tom Foolery @Fodaycious @espn Textbook wrongful termination suit incoming

Brendan Montgomery @sielguapo @espn They fired her because they said she wouldn't cooperate with their internal investigation. Which means she wasn't going to let them sweep this under the rug.

What's the gist behind Victoria Bowles versus the Georgia Bulldogs

Weeks after the accident involving Victoria Bowles, details are emerging that seem to paint a picture of a web of lies. One of them claims that coach Kirby Smart lied when he claimed that employees were not allowed to use school SUVs after hours.

Jalen Carter, who was a No. 9 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, got a slap on the wrist for his part in the incident. He pled no contest to misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, paid a fine of $1,000 and received 12 months probation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution unearthed records that found that the Georgia Bulldogs had placed Bowles on unpaid medical leave in March.

Rob Buck, Bowles' attorney, claims that the university has been intimidating his client ever since she filed her lawsuit:

"Tory, like all other perceived liabilities to the football program, became expendable to UGA, and despite her loyalty and meager salary, has been steamrolled."

Dave Willock Sr., the father of the other casualty in the accident, also filed a lawsuit against the same defendants.