Twitterverse unloads on Georgia Bulldogs firing Victoria Bowles after suing the university's athletic association: "I smell another lawsuit"

Football recruiting analyst Victoria Bowles was fired on Tuesday by the Georgia Bulldogs after suing the athletic department for negligence.
Bowles was in the backseat of a car being driven by team official Chandler LeCroy during a night of celebrations after the Bulldogs won their latest championship in January.
LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of .197, which is twice the legal Atlanta limit. The car Bowles was in was racing one driven by Jalen Carter at speeds of up to 104 mph.
The vehicle swerved, hit two poles and trees and football player Devin Willock and LeCroy died during the fatal car accident which Bowles survived.
She was in hospital for more than a month with a spinal cord injury which almost caused her to be paralyzed. Bowles also had a severe head injury that caused her neurological damage as well as broken ribs, clavicle and vertebrae and lacerations to the liver and kidney. Her extensive injuries ended with abdominal bleeding from a punctured and collapsed lung.
The lawsuit by Bowles was brought against Georgia officials, LeCroy's estate and Jalen Carter in July. It cites the fact that the Georgia Athletics Association entrusted the car to LeCroy despite her having several speeding violations in the past.
According to the Georgia Bulldogs, Bowles was fired because she failed to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys and several football fans claim that the firing is retaliation for her original lawsuit.
Some fans can smell another wrongful dismissal suit coming against the Bulldogs.
What's the gist behind Victoria Bowles versus the Georgia Bulldogs
Weeks after the accident involving Victoria Bowles, details are emerging that seem to paint a picture of a web of lies. One of them claims that coach Kirby Smart lied when he claimed that employees were not allowed to use school SUVs after hours.
Jalen Carter, who was a No. 9 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, got a slap on the wrist for his part in the incident. He pled no contest to misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, paid a fine of $1,000 and received 12 months probation.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution unearthed records that found that the Georgia Bulldogs had placed Bowles on unpaid medical leave in March.
Rob Buck, Bowles' attorney, claims that the university has been intimidating his client ever since she filed her lawsuit:
"Tory, like all other perceived liabilities to the football program, became expendable to UGA, and despite her loyalty and meager salary, has been steamrolled."
Dave Willock Sr., the father of the other casualty in the accident, also filed a lawsuit against the same defendants.