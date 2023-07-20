Minnesota Vikings first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison might want to take better care the next time he goes out driving.

According to a police report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the rookie was pulled over and issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving on Thursday morning after driving his Lamborghini Urus at 140mph in a 55mph zone.

Addison's reckless driving should serve as a cautionary tale for all rookies in the league that they can't act as college kids anymore. Early in January, former Georgia Bulldogs (and current Philadelphia Eagles) defensive tackle Jalen Carter was involved in an incident with teammate Devin Willock after they celebrated the Bulldogs' second straight National Championship.

Willock was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving in excess of the 40 mph limit in the area when he crashed his car near Athens at around 2:45 AM. He and former UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy failed to make a curve to the left and the car barreled into two poles and trees. The vehicle eventually came to a halt against an apartment building.

Both Willock and LeCroy died due to injuries suffered on the crash. It is believed that Carter was racing Willock on another car, but he was not involved in the crash itself.

The Minnesota Vikings have released a quick statement on Addison's citation: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

Jordan Addison stats: Vikings wide receiver cited for speeding and reckless driving

It's not the best start to his career. The former USC wide receiver, who won numerous awards during his collegiate career, needs to make better choices from now on.

Addison spent two years in Pittsburgh before moving to USC in 2022 for his final NCAA season. Throughout three years, he amassed 3.134 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns while also winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the nation's top wide receiver, also being a Consensus All-American and All-ACC that same season.

In 2022, his numbers suffered a slight fall, but he still managed to be a First-Team All-Pac-12 due to some excellent performances with USC.

The Vikings are expecting this to be just a small mistake and for him to become their number two receiver alongside Justin Jefferson, making it difficult for opposing defenses to stop their passing game.

