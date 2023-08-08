Tory Bowles update: Why was UGA football recruiting staffer fired?

Tory Bowles has been fired by the University of Georgia. Bowles was a recruiting staffer who survived the fatal car crash in January that took the life of football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Less than a month after the accident, Bowles sued the school. The lawsuit claims that the athletic association negligently entrusted the SUV to another recruiting staffer in LeCroy who has had multiple speeding violations.

Now, months after the crash and lawsuit, UGA decided to fire Tory Bowles. The school claims that it's due to the fact that she did not cooperate in the investigation in several months.

"Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations. Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked — on numerous occasions — to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate. As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment," the school said in a statement.

The news caught many by surprise, but according to Tory Bowles' lawyers, they claim that Bowles also was cooperating in the investigation. Yet, they believe UGA firing Bowles are "attempts to avoid liability for the crash and preview or eliminate damaging information."

"Tory, like all other perceived liabilities to the football program, became expendable to UGA, and despite her loyalty and meager salary, has been steamrolled.

"The Association’s public statement issued in response to Tory’s lawsuit, that it 'patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery,' was obviously self-serving and disingenuous," her lawyers said.

Tory Bowles also sues former Bulldog and NFL player Jalen Carter

Along with suing the University of Georgia, Bowles also sued Jalen Carter who was drafted ninth overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bowles' lawsuit alleges both Carter and LeCroy were driving at "extreme speeds" of "at least 104.2 mph, while engaged in street racing for 45 seconds before the crash."

Tory Bowles' lawsuit notes that she's seeking over $170,000 to reimburse her medical bills. There's also a mention of unspecified amounts in regard to lost income and reduction in earning ability.