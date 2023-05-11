Who are Devin Willock's parents? Everything you need to know about deceased Georgia OL's family

The late Devin Willock was an offensive lineman on the Kirby Smart-coached Georgia Bulldogs until his untimely passing. The versatile offensive prospect was part of a triumphant Bulldogs side following their win against TCU in the 2023 National Championship Game.

However, tragedy struck hours after the celebration. Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy passed away in a car crash, less than two miles from the university's campus. This tragedy has dampened the mood in Georgia and has altered the lives of thousands, especially the victims' family members.

Devin's mother is Sharlene Willock, a licensed family nurse practitioner specializing in psychiatry and emergency medicine. Sharlene schooled at Dominican College and Arizona State University, where she got her nursing degree in 2014. She is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.

Sharlene Willock shared a tight bond with her late son, and she has gone on record stating that she does not intend to pursue litigation regarding his death. She told reporters that she had employed an attorney but was not involved in litigation over her son's death.

Devin's father is Dave Willock Sr. His father's workplace and profession are not public knowledge, but he has been in the news lately. Wilson Sr. recently filed a lawsuit against Georgia's Athletic Association stemming from the fatal crash that killed his son and Chandler LeCroy.

His lawsuit also names Philadelphia Eagles' new prospect, Jalen Carter, LeCroy's estate, and Toppers International strip club (where the group had gathered before the crash) as defendants.

Dave and the Willock estate seek $30 million in damages from the defendants. They are seeking an additional $10 million in damages from Carter.

"We would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player." The family of Devin Willock put out an official statement regarding Willock's recent passing."We would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player." dawgnation.com/football/devin… The family of Devin Willock put out an official statement regarding Willock's recent passing. "We would like everyone to know is that Devin was more than just a football player." dawgnation.com/football/devin… https://t.co/rgFWz2cCPJ

Devin Willock's family released a statement following his passing

Here is an excerpt of the statement Devin Willock's family released after the Georgia Bulldogs player's passing.

"Devin was a young man that was not driven solely by football. His love of others drove him and his desire to fulfill his future. He is someone we know people who have met him will never forget... To know Devin was to love him, and being the amazing young man he was, Devin gave so much love and positivity to those around him.

"We also request that you keep Chandler LeCroy's family and friends in your prayers and thoughts, along with Tori Bowles and Warren McClendon, that they may be completely healed.

"Although we will never be able to get over this moment, your thoughts, prayers, and memories of Devin will continue to strengthen us during this trying time. Thank you."

