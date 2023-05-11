Why is Jalen Carter getting sued? Eagles DT faces $40 million lawsuit, weeks after 2023 NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter will be one of the defendants in the $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Devin Willock’s father.

Willock, an offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs, and recruiting assistant Chandler LeCroy passed away in a January car crash. Last month, Dave Willock Sr. sought $2 million in damages because of the University of Georgia athletic department’s negligence.

He claimed that the university negligently allowed LeCroy to drive the SUV in the fatal accident despite multiple speeding tickets. Willock Sr. also included Georgia’s athletic association in the new civil case.

Aside from Jalen Carter, the older Willock listed Sarchione Automotive Inc. and Toppers International Showbar as defendants. The former is the dealership that gave Carter his Jeep Trackhawk as a part of a NIL deal. Meanwhile, Toppers is the strip club where LeCroy consumed alcoholic drinks before racing against Carter.

The authorities reported that Carter was racing against LeCroy after the Georgia Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship. LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of 0.197 during the crash, more than twice the legal limit. Devin Willock was ejected from the vehicle because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Two of LeCroy’s companions during the crash, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, sustained injuries but survived the accident.

Athens police issued an arrest warrant for Carter for street racing and reckless driving. He turned himself in but was let go after paying a $4,000 bond.

After pleading no contest to the charges, the 2022 Unanimous All-American received a 12-month probation sentence and a $1,000 fine. He was also required to complete a driving course and 80 hours of community service.

This was not Jalen Carter’s first involvement in a driving incident. He was charged with three traffic violations during the fall semester, including driving 89 miles per hour in a 45-mile speed zone.

The fatal incident nearly affected Jalen Carter’s draft stock

Jalen Carter’s arrest led to him missing a press conference during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He did return to Indianapolis a day after his arrest but did not take the field to work out. Instead, he was in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium to support his fellow defensive linemen.

To make matters worse, he struggled during Georgia’s Pro Day by checking in nine pounds heavier than his weight at the Combine.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles chose to look past the controversies by taking him ninth overall in the 2023 draft. The Super Bowl LVII runner-up team concentrated on his talent and that NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked him the best among 50 notable prospects.

After making him their first selection in 2023, the Eagles signed Carter to a four-year, $21 million rookie-scale contract.

