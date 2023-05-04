Jalen Carter rookie contract: How much will Eagles star earn in Philly?

Jalen Carter is having one heck of a week. From potentially falling out of the first round due to character concerns to becoming the first 2024 first-round pick to reaching a contractual agreement, the Georgia Bulldog is on the rise.

Carter has recently signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $21,806,184 deal per sources. His representatives, Drew Rosenhaus, Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus, negotiated this contract with Eagles officials Howie Roseman, Jake Rosenberg and Bryce Johnston. The agreement ties Carter to the Eagles for at least four years.

What does Jalen Carter bring to the gridiron?

On the field, Jalen Carter is a ball player and one of the finest defensive prospects of his class.

He brings toughness, agility and an impressive football IQ to the Philadelphia Eagles. Across the lines, Carter checks out rather nicely. He's a rare blend of first-step quickness and leverages through contact.

Based on traits, talent and projection, he appears ready to step into the pros and become a solid three-down talent with Pro Bowl potential.

His core strengths are

Batters edge and opens the door to the pocket with an aggressive club move.

Mans the point during lateral engagements to monitor both gaps.

Elite leverage makes him challenging to redirect once he finds the blocker's edge.

Great lean muscle mass with proportional structure.

Tendency to burst out of stance and into premium position off the snap.

Constantly widens base and rolls hips to doorjamb the double team.

His flaws include:

He could add more mass in anticipation of battles against NFL guards.

He could use a more diversified rush approach.

His maturity leaves a lot to be desired.

Who are the best-paid defensive tackles in NFL?

Jalen Carter might end up as the best-paid rookie defensive tackle in the league for 2023, but he still needs to be closer to the highest-paid player.

That honour belongs to Aaron Donald, earning a whopping $31,666,667 per year. He tops a list of savvy veteran DTs, and here's the rest of the list.

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams - $31,666,667 Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans - $23,500,000 Daron Payne, Washington Commanders - $22,500,000 DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts - $21,000,000 Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers - $21,000,000 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs - $20,000,000 Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders - $18,000,000 Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $17,750,000 Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers - $17,500,000 Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons - $16,823,333

