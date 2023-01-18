Tragic details emerge about Devin Willock's death: OL was ejected out of vehicle after crash

As the University of Georgia mourns the loss of Devin Willock, details are starting to emerge about what happened in the crash that took the life of the Bulldogs star.

According to TMZ Sports, Willock was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened near Athens at around 2:45 AM. Driver and former UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy failed to make a curve to the left and the car barreled into two poles and trees. The vehicle eventually came to a halt against an apartment building.

LeCroy also died in the accident. Two other UGA members were inside the car, but escaped with minor injuries. LeCroy was wearing a seatbelt, while Willock did not. He died after he was ejected from the car; the Georgia staffer survived the crash, but died in the hospital from the injuries.

According to TMZ Sports, an important factor in the crash might be the excessive speed in an area where the limit is 40 mph.

Georgia released a statement on the matter:

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

Georgia lineman dies: What happened to Devin Willock?

He was returning from a celebration of the National Championship with his teammates when he died following a car accident.

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 eight days ago to win their second straight college football title. It was the largest-ever victory margin in a College Football Playoff game.

Since the accident, the mood of Devin Willock's teammates has shifted entirely on their social media accounts. It seems like the title happened a long time ago, with not many celebratory posts. Senior UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett made a comment on the matter:

"Dev made me feel safe. Chandler made me feel happy. The pain will fade but that won't, so I smile when I cry. Just wish I could hug them again."

In 2023, Georgia will attempt to become the first-ever team to win three national college football championships. But they'll have to do it with a sense of immense sadness on their shoulders.

