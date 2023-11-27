Georgia Football Playoff Scenarios: When can the Bulldogs clinch a playoff spot?

The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back national champions and will likely be back in the College Football Playoff this season.

The Bulldogs entered this week as the top-ranked school, and after beating Georgia Tech 31-23 on Saturday, they will likely remain the top program in the country. However, despite the team's dominance, the Bulldogs haven't clinched a playoff berth yet.

Instead, the four teams playing in the College Football Playoff will be revealed this weekend on Sunday, Dec. 3, after the conference championship games.

What is the easiest way for Georgia to clinch a playoff berth?

The simplest way for the Bulldogs to be in the College Football Playoff is by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

If they beat Alabama, which many expect them to do, the Bulldogs will remain the No. 1 team in the country and will be back in the playoffs.

Georgia is currently a five-point favorite to defeat Alabama. Although the focus is on winning a national title, coach Kirby Smart is still excited about the opportunity to win another SEC championship.

"Maybe that's lessened in value to the outside world. It hasn't lessened in value to the coaching world or the men in our room, the players," Smart said. "We had a team meeting not too long ago. I said we've won as many SEC championships as we have national championships around here.

"They're hard to win. You better appreciate 'em. They're really hard to do. So I have an appreciation for winning a conference championship. It's hard."

What happens if the Bulldogs lose to Alabama?

If the Bulldogs lose to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the conference championship game on Saturday, there is a real chance that the Dawgs won't be in the College Football Playoff.

At that point, Alabama will likely punch a CFP spot, as would Michigan as the Big Ten champion. Then, if Washington and Florida State win the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference titles and go 12-0, those would likely be the four teams.

So, if Georgia is going to play in the College Football Playoff, it will need to beat Alabama.