"Georgia got over that hurdle a few years ago": CFB analyst reveals how Nick Saban’s retirement changed the fate of the Bulldogs

During his time as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban was able to turn the program into a national powerhouse that was feared by the rest of the SEC.

One of these teams that struggled to defeat Saban's Alabama was the Georgia Bulldogs. During the coach's 17 years in charge, the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs in 9 out of 10 meetings.

But with Saban gone, Georgia appears to be becoming the new SEC team to beat under head coach Kirby Smart. But, Matt Barrie argues that Georgia overcame their Alabama-shaped problem even before Saban decided to retire.

“ You could argue, I still think Georgia was one of the four best teams in the country last year going into the playoff game and they had won last it was to Alabama. And so I think Georgia got over that hurdle a few years ago now, having said that, you know, having not to face Alabama and the SEC championship as a Nick Saban coach teams probably gonna make Kirby smart sleep a little bit better at night. (0:29)"

Is Georgia now the best team in the SEC?

In the last few seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have been incredibly strong. In the late 2010's, they were easily the second-best team in the SEC, but always struggled to defeat Nick Saban's Alabama.

Their only win over Saban came on the biggest stage of them all. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 to win the 2022 National Championship game.

Next season, the Bulldogs were able to become even stronger, at the expense of Alabama. Georgia won the National Championship for the second year in a row and was unbeaten all season.

In contrast, the Crimson Tide were below their usual standards and failed to make the College Football Playoffs. Even in the 2023 season, the Bulldogs were constantly ranked higher than Alabama.

The Crimson Tides’ victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship game would end their perfect record for the season, but the power in the SEC had gone from Tuscaloosa and found its home in Athens.

The Georgia Bulldogs. The New Powerhouse in the SEC?

Nick Saban's retirement, and the subsequent mass exodus of key players from Alabama, has allowed the Bulldogs to consolidate their grip on the SEC. They were able to gain star running back Trevor Etienne from Florida and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson from Alabama.

While Georgia was gaining talent, Alabama was losing talent. Caleb Downs, Julian Sayin, and Seth McLaughlin all left for Ohio State, and many others departed for other strong schools.

Although the Crimson Tide, now coached by Kalen DeBoer, is still strong, the Bulldogs are stronger and have been for a while.

