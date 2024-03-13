Carson Beck has been making big money moves thanks to his NIL valuation of $1.4 million. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback was recently pictured receiving the keys to a shiny, newly bought Lamborghini Urus Performante, considered one of the best-selling vehicles in recent years.

After receiving much heat from CFB fans online because of the car, he recently told The Athletic that purchasing it simply made him happy.

Carson Beck said:

“I love cars. I got a car. That’s really all it is. Obviously a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, what a terrible choice with his money. But it’s just a car at the end of the day. It’s not too big of a deal. I’m just driving it around.”

Though the QB did not reveal if the car was leased, bought or was part of a deal with the dealership, he did say the purchase was not meant to reflect its status symbol.

Initially, when the news spread that the QB bought a car that was worth $269,885 (per Forbes), fans had mixed reactions. Some thought that NIL deals gave too much financial power to student-athletes, while others only saw it as a fulfillment of childhood dreams.

What did Carson Beck's teammate have to say about his supercar?

It seems Mykel Williams is happy to be riding in his teammate Carson Beck's Lamborghini.

Williams, the Bulldogs defensive end, told Seth Emerson of The Athletic that the QB of the team frequently carpools with his other teammates. Williams said:

""A few, quite a few. Carson's a real big team guy."

Williams also shared that he was pleased to see his teammate buy a car that truly made him happy.

Tate Ratledge, one of Beck's closest friends, said:

“That’s always been a dream of his, so seeing him be able to do that, it’s awesome.”

Like the strong engine of his new car, Carson Beck will also aim to raise his game even more and give his team the best hope of advancing to the 12-team college football playoff.