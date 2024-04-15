"Germie Bernard is a physical guy": Kalen DeBoer on former Washington WR who stood out at Alabama A-day

The Alabama Crimson Tide concluded their first A-day game under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Following Nick Saban's retirement in January, the former Washington HC was brought in as his replacement to continue the legacy at the program.

Apart from DeBoer, former Washington WR Germie Bernard also made his way from the Huskies to the Crimson Tide in January. After his performance during the A-day game, DeBoer had nothing but praise for the wide receiver.

During the post-game press meet, DeBoer was asked about his thoughts on watching Germie Bernard take the field for Alabama for the first time.

The coach said that Bernard had a good A-day game and has been working to build cohesion with the team throughout spring practice. He also sais that he's looking forward to great things from the WR during the upcoming season.

"I think he had a great day", DeBoer said. "That's what he does. You know, he's a physcial guy, the ball's up in the air and it's his. He's got that mindset. I think the guys the quarterbacks in particular really believe in him. And he's been just, you know he's a leader because that's just naturally what he does."

"He's just really tried to work in with the receiving corp, become one of them and had some opportunities today and took advantage of them. He's gonna be a good one for us, that's for sure."

After transferring from Michigan State to Washington for the 2023 season, Germie Bernard played 14 games for the Huskies under Kalen DeBoer. He has tallied 419 receiving yards and two touchdowns along with 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Kalen DeBoer shares thoughts on first A-day game with the Crimson Tide

This year, DeBoer made a change to the traditional A-day game where the offense went against the defense on the field.

The offense emerged victorious 34-28. Following the game, Kalen DeBoer talked about how it was a 'special day' for him as he gears up for the upcoming season.

"We were just shy of that there. But the cool thing is, football is football, and what you see at all the places you're at are guys that love to get out there and they're excited about their opportunity to go out and make plays and play the game they love. But this was a special day, special day."

Can DeBoer lead Alabama to a national title in his debut season in Tuscaloosa? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section below.

